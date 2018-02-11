LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins is trying to recruit Jimmy Graham to Texans via social media

It appears that DeAndre Hopkins is trying to build his own dream team in Houston.

After spending the past week trying to recruit Malcolm Butler to the Texans, Hopkins has now turned his attention to Jimmy Graham. With Graham set to be a free agent, Hopkins took to Twitter on Saturday and gave the Seahawks tight end a good idea of what he would look like in a Texans jersey.

And just in case Graham hasn't been keeping up with Twitter this offseason, Hopkins also took his photoshopping skills to Instagram.

Recruiting free agents to Houston might actually be the Texans' best bet to beef up their roster this year, and that's mainly because they've traded away nearly every high pick they have in the 2018 NFL Draft. As things stand, the Texans don't have a first- or second-round pick this year, which might be why Hopkins has decided to start recruiting players.

The Texans also don't have a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

The addition of Graham would give the Texans a true pass-catching tight end that they lacked in 2017. Stephen Anderson was the Texans' leading receiver at tight end last year and he finished with just 342 yards. The Texans also had some injury issues at tight end last season when all three of their regular tight ends entered concussion protocol before Week 2.

If Graham [or Butler] were to sign with the Texans, that would instantly beef up a team that should be strong in 2018. Not only will the Texans be getting Deshaun Watson back, but defensive stars like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus -- who both missed extended time last season -- are expected to be back in time for the start of the 2018 season.