LOOK: Panthers coach gets own 'Riverboat Ron' sushi roll from The Cowfish in Charlotte

Not sure why it took so long, but Ron Rivera finally has his own sushi roll. The fine folks at The Cowfish -- a sushi joint in Charlotte and Raleigh that serves some delicious burgers and combines the two into BURGUSHI -- took to solving the problem this week, with the announcement they would be filling the void of Riverboat-themed sushi rolls in our lives.

Rivera helped to develop the "Riverboat Ron Roll" with master sushi chef Rifali Almunir and let's give him some credit here for utilizing one of the best ingredients available to North Carolina sushi eaters: softshell crab.

The inside of the roll is the softshell crab (presumably lightly fried) along with kani and cucumber. The roll is then topped with avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Bonus: it comes with a side of poke and avocado. Yes, please.

via the Cowfish

The roll is not cheap: it costs $17. But you can indulge yourself with the roll and feel good about helping a worthwhile cause, with proceeds from the roll going to help charity.

For every roll sold at either The Cowfish in Charlotte or Raleigh, and at eeZ Fusion Sushi in Huntersville, N.C., $2 will be donated to the Humane Society of Charlotte or SPCA of Wake County.

"Coach Rivera has been so much fun to work with," The Cowfish co-owner Alan Springate said. "He cares about details, so he was very interested in choosing the ingredients – all of which he loves – for his roll. But his favorite part about this experience is having the chance to raise money for an organization that's so important to him and his family."

The roll is on a limited-time basis, available only from July through September. That's not to avoid football season entirely, but softshell crab is just something you can't get year round in North Carolina. Man is it good though.

via The Cowfish

Next offseason maybe we'll create a sushi roll for every single NFL coach when things get REAL slow.