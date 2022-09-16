Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay shared that he was fined $5,000 by the NFL for having "improper pant length" in the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. To express his frustration with the league's uniform rule, Gay tweeted photos of himself in long, baggy pants.

"How to dress as a kicker in the @NFL per @nflcommish to avoid a $5,000 pant length fine. Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well," Gay wrote Friday. "Sorry my third pic I'm showing leg skin."

Along with plenty of laughs, Gay also received support after the post. His teammate Jalen Ramsey agreed with his stance on the pant length debate on social media.

"I was literally about to post this. Of all the things to take a stance on they want to die on THIS hill," the three-time All-Pro cornerback tweeted.

Gay didn't just wear the baggy pants to take photos. He also wore them during practice, as captured in a video by The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Gay was not the only player to face early trouble with the NFL's uniform rules. Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr. was also fined for violating the rules in regard to how his pants fit when his team played the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. Hughes posted the letter he received from the league on Sept. 15 and highlighted the part in which the NFL reminded him that his pants must cover the entire knee area.

"Out here fighting for a W!!! But y'all want me to focus on how my pants are riding up. $5k," Hughes wrote, adding an angry emoji for emphasis.

There is no way to tell if the players' complaints, even when they include funny photos, will change the minds of NFL officials, but at least Gay gave Twitter a little bit of entertainment.