LOOK: Ravens, Jaguars respond to Trump's comments with large protest in London

If the NFL's first game Sunday is any indication, it looks like teams across the league are planning an unprecedented show of unification following comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally in Alabama on Friday.

Before Sunday's game in England, which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET, dozens of players from both the Ravens and Jaguars protested the national anthem by kneeling. Players who weren't on their knee showed their unity by locking arms with teammates. It appeared that every player from both teams was either kneeling or standing with locked arms.

On the Ravens' sideline, nearly a dozen players kneeled, including Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine, Willie Henry and Za'Darius Smith.

Dozens of players protested during the national anthem on Sunday. Yahoo/NFL

After Trump called for owners to fire any player who protests, Jaguars owner Shad Khan responded by taking part in the protest himself. Khan locked arms with Telvin Smith and Marcedes Lewis while the national anthem was being played.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan took part in Sunday's protest. Yahoo/NFL

On the Jaguars sideline, there were also plenty of players who decided to kneel, including Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Aaron Colvin, Sheldon Day and Malik Jackson.

Several Jaguars players took a knee during the national anthem. Yahoo/NFL

As for the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh also showed unity by locking arms on the sideline during the anthem.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was part of Sunday's protest. Yahoo/NFL

With almost every player on the Ravens and Jaguars protesting racial injustice for a game in England, there's a good chance that we're going to see that from every team in every game that's being played in Week 3. Here's a look at the scene in London:

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 24, 2017

To keep tabs on the game being played in London, including up-to-date stats and the current score, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.