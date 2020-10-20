We all knew that the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't be the same team without Dak Prescott under center, but I'm not sure anyone was expecting what took place against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. In Andy Dalton's first start as a Cowboy, Dallas was blown out, 38-10, while Kyler Murray went off for three total touchdowns. It was a one-sided affair from beginning to end, as even Kenyan Drake and the Cardinals' rushing attack couldn't even run out the clock in the fourth quarter without scoring.

As it became more and more clear that the Cardinals were on their way to a blowout win on the road, television cameras picked up some incredible shots of sad Cowboys fans, who for some reason were still torturing themselves by remaining in AT&T Stadium until the final whistle. Late in the fourth quarter, while the Cowboys were in the midst of what might have been the most uneventful, 18-play, 75-yard drive of all time, ESPN's cameras captured images of a particularly sad Cowboys fan who was being comforted by another fan.

Check out the clip here:

Clearly, his partner can't help but smile at how upset he is, but at least she's there to comfort him. This fan certainly hasn't found much comfort with the Cowboys this year, as they fell to 2-3 with their primetime loss to the Cardinals. In the last five games, the Cowboys defense has allowed at least 34 points. Murray completed just nine passes in the 28-point victory, but Drake certainly carried the weight on offense with a 164-yard, two-touchdown performance on 20 carries.

Will things get better in Dallas this year or are these poor fans in for a long season? Only time will tell.