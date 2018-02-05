LOOK: Super Bowl 2018 has a Justin Timberlake drink that costs a fortrune
Let the groove get in your mug for a cool $35
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you find yourself thirsty while attending Super Bowl 52, there are the obvious soft drink and alcoholic options.
Let's say you want the latter, and you're also a fan of Justin Timberlake -- he of the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance -- U.S. Bank Stadium has just the thing for you.
Behold, the J-Tea.
That's a cocktail of Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey along with black tea and simple syrup all for the convenient price of $35.
At that price -- which you could buy nearly two bottles of the whiskey at Total Wine --it will cost you a handsome sum to rock your body while watching the Eagles and Patriots square off Sunday.
