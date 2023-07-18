The Minnesota Vikings have joined the array of teams across the NFL that are going back to their roots by debuting some throwback jerseys for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, the franchise unveiled "The Vikings Classic," their latest throwback jerseys that call back to the days of Fran Tarkenton and the old Minnesota clubs from the 1960s and 1970s.

The jerseys "pay homage to the team's earlier voyages with deeper purple and larger gold-trimmed numbers than the modern jersey, as well as retro sleeve stripes." Minnesota will debut the jerseys during the 2023 home opener, which will be in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to the jerseys, the uniform will also include a vintage horn and gray facemask on the helmet. The earlier renditions of the helmet horns are longer than the modern-day version. Players will also sport white pants with a vertical gold stripe flanked by purple stripes.

"I've always wanted to wear these joints," fullback C.J. Ham told the official team website while giving a nod to when former Vikings legend Adrian Peterson, who donned a similar throwback in 2009. "I just remember back in '09, seeing Adrian and all those guys wear them."

Following its debut in Week 1, the team will be able to wear "The Vikings Classic" uniform for one game in each subsequent season.