LOOK: Yes, that's Bill Belichick at a Wolves game three days before the Super Bowl

Bill Belichick takes his job very seriously. He appears to be all about football, all the time. He's hardly ever seen smiling. He basically talks about nothing except football, unless you happen to ask about college lacrosse.

His two most common sayings are "do your job" and "we're onto [next opponent]." So one would think that one of the least likely places you would spot Bill Belichick three days before the Super Bowl would be a professional basketball game. And yet, Bill Belichick was spotted at the Bucks vs. Timberwolves game on Thursday night.

Holy cow. Bill Belichick in attendance tonight at Wolves-Bucks, three days before the Super Bowl. Belchick and Thibs are tight. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 2, 2018

#Patriots Coach Bill Belichick sitting courtside at the Wolves-Bucks game pic.twitter.com/y6pgu6Cd8O — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) February 2, 2018

If you're looking for a guy in a hoodie, stop. He's the dude in the blazer right behind the rightmost blonde woman. (That's likely his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.) Here's a better shot:

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

As noted by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Belichick is close with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who is just as famously maniacal about his work as Belichick. Thibs was asked earlier this week if he'd watch his friend's team play in the Super Bowl, and he said he didn't know if he'd be done working in time to attend. Given that Belichick made the trip to the Target Center on Thursday, I think we should expect to see Thibs at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.