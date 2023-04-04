Mac Jones isn't guaranteed the Patriots' starting quarterback job in 2023, if coach Bill Belichick is to be believed. And it turns out the former first-round pick might not be guaranteed a spot at all. Despite reports New England wants to keep building around Jones ahead of the QB's third season, Belichick is still upset with Jones over his decision to seek outside counsel in 2022, per NBC Sports. Not only that, but the coach has spearheaded efforts to trade Jones this offseason, according to ProFootballTalk.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been publicly supportive of Jones, suggesting the team's 2022 staffing failed the former Alabama standout. But that hasn't stopped Belichick from shopping the QB to multiple teams, Mike Florio reported Tuesday. At the NFL's annual owners meetings, Belichick was careful not to commit to Jones as his 2023 starter, leaving the door open for second-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe to take over under center.

Even at 24, as a former top-15 pick and Pro Bowl selection, Jones probably wouldn't fetch a premium return via trade. He was solid but unspectacular as a rookie, then regressed in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, in which he threw 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions during a 6-8 stretch as the starter. But plenty of teams are still in the market for QB help, and not all of them may get the prospects they covet in April's 2023 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, here are five potential suitors for Jones, in the event the Patriots plan their own QB upgrade:

5. Broncos

They're tied to Russell Wilson through 2023 (and would have to eat lots of money to dump him in 2024), but new coach Sean Payton has already hinted that new No. 2 Jarrett Stidham is a candidate for future starting reps. Why wouldn't he unturn every stone as he looks to revive the franchise, especially considering he was admittedly high on Jones as a prospect while coaching the Saints? Stylistically, the QB's short-area efficiency is at least a little reminiscent of Drew Brees.

4. Buccaneers

They're paying very little to have Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask duke it out in the wake of Tom Brady's latest retirement. And they don't pick until No. 19 in the first round of the draft. In other words, their only path to spicing up the long-term QB situation is via trade. Todd Bowles' conservative approach would likely mesh with Jones' style, which like Brady prioritizes quick reads, and new coordinator Dave Canales would theoretically make for a solid accomplice after his 2022 work on Geno Smith.

3. Commanders

Despite annual laments from coach Ron Rivera about their failure to identify a sustainable signal-caller, Washington has settled for middling 2023 options up to this point, betting on 2022 rookie Sam Howell to beat out journeyman No. 2 Jacoby Brissett. Picking 16th overall in the draft, they'd likely need a big jump to land an elite prospect under center. Jones would at least give them added competition, and he'd also be under team control for at least three more seasons.

2. Titans

Despite endorsements of incumbent Ryan Tannehill, the Titans have been eyeing all the top QB prospects ahead of the draft. If they can't get their guy at No. 11 overall or via a spendy trade up, why wouldn't they consider Jones a worthwhile reclamation project? He'd be much cheaper than Tannehill, who could potentially still stick as the Week 1 starter, and he shares coach Mike Vrabel's Patriots roots. This team once explored Brady; it makes sense they'd also consider his eventual successor.

1. Raiders

Josh McDaniels has already rebuilt the Patriots' old QB room in Las Vegas, swapping out Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer this offseason. Why not complete the effort? Garoppolo will make low-end starter money as Carr's immediate replacement, but he's far from a safe bet to stay on the field before his contract becomes very expendable in 2024. Jones, meanwhile, could be kept in waiting through 2025 on his rookie deal, and his ties to team brass are undeniable: he was drafted No. 15 overall in New England when McDaniels was the Patriots' coordinator and general Dave Ziegler served as Belichick's director of player personnel. If the Raiders can't make a QB splash early in the draft, at No. 7, they could pivot to ensure McDaniels has yet another veteran worthy of his system.