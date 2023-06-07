Just after the 35th anniversary of the first "Madden NFL" video game hitting shelves, EA Sports is making new history, announcing Wednesday that star quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of this year's "Madden NFL 24," becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to ever be the game's featured athlete.

The new "Madden," set for an Aug. 18 worldwide release, commemorates one of the game's most dynamic players at the most important position, with Allen fresh off his third straight season with at least 40 combined touchdowns. It also comes just a year after the NFL rallied around Allen's team following the tragedy-turned-inspiration of Damar Hamlin.

Allen follows Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who was honored on last year's cover, in a long, prestigious line of athletes to be featured on the front of the annual series. He is the fifth QB to appear on the cover in the last six years, after Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who appeared twice (once alongside Mahomes).

Besides paying respects to Allen and the Bills, "Madden NFL 24" will also feature: