Melvin Ingram is the heart of the Los Angeles Chargers defense, serving as a team captain for the past four seasons and playing a vital role in the team's transition from San Diego to Los Angeles. A popular player in the Chargers locker room, Ingram has earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances while combining for 24.5 sacks from the 2017 to 2019 seasons. Ingram's 98 quarterback hurries are the third most in the NFL since the start of the 2016 season.

Ingram needs one sack to reach 50 for his career, but those have been hard to come by for him so far this season. Coming off a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, Ingram has been held without a sack through five games. The Chargers defensive end admitted the sacks will come over time as he still is applying pressure to the quarterback. Los Angeles has eight sacks since Ingram's return to the lineup three weeks ago, having had just eight sacks in the season's five games.

Ingram sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with CBSSports.com to discuss his future with the Chargers and the team's 2020 season. The Chargers sit at 2-6 at the halfway point of their season, but are just 1-6 in one possession games.

When you returned from injury, did the Chargers approach you with a snap count?

Ingram: "I was good to go no matter what. I just felt like my body heals a little differently, so when I'm going to play, I'm going to play."

What's it like for a veteran player playing out the last year of their contract?

Ingram: "Oh it's a pain, but the game doesn't change. Really, I'm out there just trying to win games. That's what the game is all about. I"m still a part of the Chargers organization, no matter how you put it. It's a major organization and I'm trying to win games (for them)."

Have you discussed an extension with the Chargers?

Ingram: "Not yet. We're just focused on the season. Free agency isn't anything that's on my mind."

You guys have experienced a lot of close losses this year. What do you tell the younger players on this team regarding these close losses?

Ingram: "We just have to stay the course. We just have to stick together. We just let them know it comes down to detail. We're a play or two way from being 5-3 or 6-2. This just shows how great this game is and how much it takes to win in this league. It's hard to win in this league. When we go through a time like this, we just have to come together as a team. We got to keep fighting."

What have you seen in Justin Herbert so far? The kid has been impressive.

Ingram: "Justin has been playing lights out. He's playing amazing football, but we all have to do a little bit more. It doesn't matter how good you play if we (as a team) can't play better."