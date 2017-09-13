Michael Bennett's attorney says lawsuit against Vegas police is likely coming

It looks like there's a good chance that Michael Bennett will be taking the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to court at some point in the near future.

Bennett's attorney, John Burris, told ABC News this week that he'll likely be filing a lawsuit for his client following a situation on Aug. 27 where Bennett was handcuffed and allegedly threatened by at least one officer.

"Unless something changes drastically that we don't know of, we're gonna file a lawsuit," Burris said.

ABC News also interviewed Bennett, who said that he was absolutely terrified during the 10 minutes that he was in police custody.

"I'm just thinking in my head, there's like, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, all these people, these people that have been through this," Bennett said. "I'm terrified. I'm literally just, like, worried if I make the wrong decision ... if I move too fast, if I twitch, and somebody says I'm resisting ... because I'm a big guy, you know what I'm saying?"

It's now been just over two weeks since the incident, which took place in the hours after the Mayweather-McGregor fight on Aug. 26, and Bennett says that he's now a "spiritually" changed man. The Seahawks defensive tackle says that he no longer takes anything for granted.

"Every time I see my wife, I try to kiss her like it's the first time we ever met," Bennett said. "Every time I play with my daughter I try to hold 'em like they were just born. Because I don't know. And the situation right there just made it a reality for me that ... it could happen at any moment."

Although Bennett has accused the LVPD of racial profiling, the department has vehemently denied that charge. During a press conference on Sept. 7, Kevin McMahill, the Undersheriff of the LVMPD, said that the officers were just doing their job.

"I can tell you as I stand here today, I see no evidence of that," McMahill said of racial profiling. "I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident."

According to Mahill, Bennett was only detained because police on the scene thought the he was acting suspicious. Bennett has said that he was detained because he was a black man in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

Bennett is one of several players in the NFL who have been sitting during the national anthem this season as a way to protest racial inequality, and the incident in Vegas is a reason he'll keep doing that.

"I think it's un-American what happened to me, having guns drawn on me," Bennett said, via ABC News. "I say it's un-American what happened to Eric Garner. It's un-American, what happened to Trayvon Martin. It's un-American that there's ... no equality for people. What I'm doing is ... it's the most American thing that you could do, is fight for equality for everybody, and have a unity for the country."