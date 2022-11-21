The NFL wraps up Week 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown south of the border. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will meet for an NFC West matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game is the fourth-ever contest played in Mexico and the first since 2019. Arizona is 4-6 this season, with San Francisco entering at 5-4 overall and on a two-game winning streak.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as 10-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's also on a 13-3 roll on his last 16 picks involving the 49ers.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Cardinals:

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: 49ers -10

49ers vs. Cardinals over/under: 42.5 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: 49ers -480, Cardinals +360

SF: 49ers are 4-5 against the spread this season

AZ: Cardinals are 5-5 against the spread this season

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is in the top 10 in total offense, with a group of skill position players that can rival any team in the league. The 49ers are keyed by their defense, however, with arguably the best defensive group in the NFL. San Francisco leads the league in total defense, giving up only 280.6 yards per game, and the 49ers also lead the NFL in first downs allowed. The 49ers are yielding only 18.1 points per game, No. 4, and rank in the top five in yards allowed per drive (27.2) and points allowed per drive (1.60).

San Francisco is the NFL's best defense against the run, leading the league in yards allowed (82.7 per game) and yards allowed per carry (3.4). The 49ers are also in the top 10 in passing yards allowed (197.9 per game) and net yards allowed per pass attempt (5.6). With San Francisco giving up only nine passing touchdowns and producing 29 sacks, the 49ers are threatening to any opposing offense.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona is capable of explosions on offense. The Cardinals are above the NFL average in generating 23.0 points per game and have 206 first downs this season. Arizona takes care of the ball with only nine turnovers in 10 games and is effective near the goal line, posting a 60.0% red zone efficiency.

San Francisco is below-average in turnover creation on defense with only 10 takeaways and gives up a touchdown on 61.9% of red zone trips. On the other side, Arizona also creates havoc with 14 turnovers, a top-10 mark in the NFL, and the Cardinals are suited to slow San Francisco's run-heavy offense with 4.4 yards allowed per carry and 110.5 rushing yards allowed per game. San Francisco also has 13 turnovers in nine games on offense, including seven lost fumbles.

How to make 49ers vs. Cardinals picks

