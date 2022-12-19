The Los Angeles Rams (4-9) will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Monday Night Football. Green Bay currently sits in third place in the NFC North standings. On the opposite side, Los Angeles has been ravaged by injuries and is in last place in the NFC West. The Rams are 4-7-2 against the spread in 2022, while Green Bay has gone 5-8.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists Green Bay as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds. Before making any Packers vs. Rams picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 56-20-2 on his last 78 against-the-spread NFL picks involving the Packers, returning $3,347 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Packers vs. Rams and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Rams spread: Green Bay -7

Packers vs. Rams over/under: 39.5 points

Packers vs. Rams money line: Green Bay -345, Los Angeles +270

LAR: Rams are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games in December

GB: Over is 4-0 in the Packers' last four games

Packers vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay owns a powerful 1-2 punch in the backfield. The Packers, behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, rank 12th in rushing yards per game (125.4) and have logged 150-plus yards on the ground in five games this year. Jones is explosive with the ball in his hands and has speed and quickness, flying through the hole. The UTEP product also owns a pair of soft hands coming out of the backfield. In fact, the 28-year-old is tied for 13th in carries (164), 11th in rushing yards (847), and 10th in yards per carry (5.2). He's also reeled in 48 receptions for 328 yards and four receiving scores.

Dillon is the power runner in the backfield who punishes defenders and can be tough to bring down due to his strength and size (6-foot, 247 pounds). The Boston College product has recorded 143 carries for 624 yards and three scores. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles owns an outstanding duo at linebacker in the middle of the defense. Bobby Wagner is one of the leaders of the unit due to his remarkable IQ and instincts. Wagner runs sideline-to-sideline and has a nose for the ball. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection leads the team in total tackles (111) while being tied for first in sacks (five). He's also logged seven tackles for loss. In his last outing, he finished with 14 total stops.

Ernest Jones has taken a massive step forward this season. Jones is a physical tackler and has a strong understanding of leverage and pursuit angles. The South Carolina product ranks second on the squad in total tackles (93). The 23-year-old has racked up double-digit stops in two of his last five games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Packers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and, while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Packers on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Packers spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 56-20 on picks involving Green Bay, and find out.