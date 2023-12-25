Teams looking to secure the top seed in their respective conferences meet in a key matchup on Monday Night Football on Christmas Day 2023 when the Baltimore Ravens battle the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens (11-3), who are seeking their first AFC North title in four years, are the No. 1 seed in the conference by one game over the second-seeded Miami Dolphins. The 49ers (11-3), who have lost in back-to-back NFC Championship Games, have a one-game lead over both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. San Francisco has earned a postseason berth in three of the past four seasons, while Baltimore has reached the playoffs in four of the past five years.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a six-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. 49ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players.

In addition, he is an amazing 45-18-2 on his last 65 NFL picks in games involving the Ravens, returning a whopping $2,510. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -6

Ravens vs. 49ers over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. 49ers money line: Baltimore +214, San Francisco -266

BAL: Ravens are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games

SF: 49ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is led by second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In 14 games, Purdy has completed 268 of 384 passes (69.8%) for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has thrown seven interceptions but has a rating of 119. He has also rushed for two scores. Purdy has thrown for 300 or more yards in three of the past five games, including a 314-yard and four touchdown performance in a 42-19 win at Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

Leading the 49ers' ground attack is veteran running back Christian McCaffrey. In 14 games, he has carried 244 times for 1,292 yards (5.3 average) and 13 touchdowns. It is the third time in his career he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and the second time he has surpassed 10 touchdowns in a season. McCaffrey is also a weapon out of the backfield, where he has caught 57 passes for 509 yards (8.9 average) and seven touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to play at a high level and he's thrown seven touchdowns with just two picks over the past four games. In a 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10, Jackson threw for 316 yards and three scores, while adding 70 yards rushing on 11 carries. He nearly reached 100 yards rushing in the 23-7 win at Jacksonville last Sunday night, carrying 12 times for 97 yards. For the season, he has passed for 3,105 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing 135 times for 741 yards and five TDs.

Although listed as questionable with a foot injury, Ravens leading wide receiver Zay Flowers is expected to play. He leads Baltimore with 65 receptions for 680 yards (10.5 average) and three touchdowns. He has 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, has 299 yards after the catch, and has converted 33 first downs. In the win over the Rams two weeks ago, he caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

