A pair of 7-10 teams that took vastly different approaches during the offseason will collide when the Denver Broncos kick off the Monday Night Football schedule against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in the offseason as they try to contend for the AFC West championship. Seattle, meanwhile, became younger and will look to rebuild. The Seahawks will turn to Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is a seven-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Seahawks vs. Broncos spread: Denver -7

Seahawks vs. Broncos over/under: 44 points

Seahawks vs. Broncos money line: Denver -320, Seattle +250

DEN: Broncos are 5-1 against the spread in their last six September games

SEA: Seahawks are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games as underdogs

Why the Broncos can cover

Running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are two players to watch for Denver. Gordon totaled 1,131 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, his fifth career season with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage and 10-plus TDs. Since 2015, Gordon ranks second among running backs with 8,388 scrimmage yards and fourth with 67 touchdowns. As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in his only career game against Seattle.

Sutton led the Broncos with 776 receiving yards last season. He has played well under the bright lights and has 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) in three career games on Monday Night Football. He also has five-plus catches in five of his past six games in primetime. Last season, Sutton had nine plays of 20 yards or more and converted 35 first downs.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Smith will have plenty of proven targets in wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as tight end Noah Fant. Metcalf led Seattle in receptions (75) and receiving touchdowns (career-high 12) in 2021. He became the fifth player since 1990 with 900 or more receiving yards and seven or more receiving touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. He has 70-plus receiving yards in four of his five career games on Monday Night Football.

Lockett, meanwhile, was the Seahawks' top target last year. He led the team with 1,175 receiving yards and is one of four wide receivers with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. Fant, acquired from the Broncos this past offseason in the Wilson deal, was selected No. 20 overall by Denver in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a career-high 68 receptions for 670 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns with the Broncos in 2021.

