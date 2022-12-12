Brock Purdy wasn't supposed to be facing Tom Brady this season -- if ever in his career. But there was the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, with no career starts on his resume, facing a legend with seven Super Bowl rings and 330 starts in his career.

Not only did Purdy beat the GOAT -- who was a senior at Michigan when he was born -- but he became the first rookie in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 125-plus in his first career start.

Even during a 35-7 victory over the 49ers, Purdy didn't want to let up. The rookie knew what Brady was capable of doing if given the chance at a comeback.

"I mean honestly, for me, I just kept telling myself, dude, this thing ain't over with that guy on the other side of the field," Purdy said. "I just wanted to keep putting up points on the board however many times as we could knowing this dude's made all these comeback crazy comebacks in his career. So, I didn't want that to happen in my first game as a starter.

"So, the whole time I'm like doing my thing and stuff, not looking at the scoreboard knowing the situations and stuff, but also respecting who's on the other side, didn't want to give him a chance at the end."

Purdy completed 16 of 21 attempts for 185 yards with two touchdowns in the win, finishing with a 134.0 passer rating. He also had a rushing touchdown in the victory, becoming just the seventh quarterback with two-plus passing touchdowns and one-plus rushing touchdown in their first NFL start since the 1970 merger.

It was enough to make his father tear up in the stands.

Facing Brady for what may be the first and only time in his career, Purdy put on a Brady-esque performance against a quarterback he grew up idolizing. Maybe Purdy can pull a Brady and get the 49ers to the Super Bowl -- just like Brady did with the 2001 New England Patriots.

"Yeah, it was surreal just standing there like, man, that's Tom Brady, you know, talking to guys and dapping guys up and stuff. So, for him to have respect for what I did today was pretty cool. I'm not going to lie," Purdy said. "Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it throughout all these years, win Super Bowls and then to be able to just even give him a high five or whatever at the end, I thought that was pretty cool."

So, what did Brady tell the rookie after the game?

"Good playing, my man," Brady told Purdy. "You played great. Keep it up. Keep going."

Brady had a few other things to say regarding the rookie, giving him all the praise for leading his team to a win.

"He played really well. Threw a lot of good balls, hung in there in the blitz and they did a good job," Brady said. "They did a really good job. Good job running it. Good job throwing it. They played really well."