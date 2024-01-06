Who's Playing
New York Jets @ New England Patriots
Current Records: New York 6-10, New England 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Jets are 0-10 against the Patriots since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The New York Jets will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Jets are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, the Jets lost to the Browns on the road by a decisive 37-20 margin.
The Jets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Breece Hall, who gained 126 total yards and a touchdown, and Trevor Siemian who threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while completing 71.1% of his passes. Those 261 passing yards set a new season-high mark for him. Jermaine Johnson got in on the action too, converting a pick in the second quarter into a touchdown.
Meanwhile, New England started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Buffalo. They took a 27-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bills on Sunday.
New York has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season. As for New England, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.
The Jets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played the Patriots.
Odds
New England is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 30.5 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England has won all of the games they've played against New York in the last 6 years.
- Sep 24, 2023 - New England 15 vs. New York 10
- Nov 20, 2022 - New England 10 vs. New York 3
- Oct 30, 2022 - New England 22 vs. New York 17
- Oct 24, 2021 - New England 54 vs. New York 13
- Sep 19, 2021 - New England 25 vs. New York 6
- Jan 03, 2021 - New England 28 vs. New York 14
- Nov 09, 2020 - New England 30 vs. New York 27
- Oct 21, 2019 - New England 33 vs. New York 0
- Sep 22, 2019 - New England 30 vs. New York 14
- Dec 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. New York 3