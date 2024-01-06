Who's Playing

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Current Records: New York 6-10, New England 4-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jets are 0-10 against the Patriots since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The New York Jets will head out on the road to face off against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Jets are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Jets lost to the Browns on the road by a decisive 37-20 margin.

The Jets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Breece Hall, who gained 126 total yards and a touchdown, and Trevor Siemian who threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while completing 71.1% of his passes. Those 261 passing yards set a new season-high mark for him. Jermaine Johnson got in on the action too, converting a pick in the second quarter into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New England started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Buffalo. They took a 27-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bills on Sunday.

New York has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season. As for New England, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

The Jets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played the Patriots.

Odds

New England is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 30.5 points.

Series History

New England has won all of the games they've played against New York in the last 6 years.