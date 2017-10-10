New trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' to debut during 'Monday Night Football'
Episode VIII's trailer is set to run at halftime of the Vikings-Bears game on Monday night
Are you ready for some Jedi?
The official trailer for the eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise will debut during this week's edition of "Monday Night Football." Lucasfilm announced on Sunday that it would show the trailer during halftime of the contest between the Vikings and the Bears.
The official teaser trailer for The Last Jedi dropped several months ago.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is the second of three installments in the sequel trilogy, following "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". It will be followed up by a sequel currently titled Star Wars: Episode IX, to be directed by J.J. Abrams. The Last Jedi is the final film role for series star Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), who passed away in December 2016.
The film is set for release on December 15, 2017.
-
Jerry: Trump told me about anthem rules
The Cowboys owner is standing pretty firm on his anthem stance
-
Colts' Pagano rules out Luck for Week 6
The franchise quarterback will miss another week
-
Stafford on Week 6 status: I don't know
The Lions' quarterback is dealing with an injury that had limping during Sunday's loss to the...
-
Bell, Ben both complain about Steelers
Things are not always sunny in Pittsburgh these days
-
Cam says sexist remark was sarcasm
The Panthers quarterback didn't expect his comment to make national headlines last week
-
Eagles' Jenkins responds to Jerry Jones
The Eagles safety also says he's glad Jeffrey Lurie isn't condemning protests like Jerry J...
Add a Comment