Somehow, after this weekend we have just three weeks left of the NFL regular season. With the playoffs approaching, wins have never been more important and players are making their final cases before many of their seasons will be over.
Not only do players have to bring their 'A' game to the final games of the season on the field, but they are bringing their fashion 'A' game to the final pregame walks of the 2023 season.
Here are some of the best looks from Week 15:
From the "Pop" chain to the sweatshirt, Pop Douglas brought out all the stops for his outfit ahead of the Chiefs.
.@popshotta3's hoodie 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KPquiBTL02
Mike Vrabel is dressed on theme for their Oilers throwback game.
#Titans HC Mike Vrabel with the Bum Philips cowboy hat for Oilers throwback week. pic.twitter.com/Q0YFkf1Pfa
A man of his word 🤠 pic.twitter.com/HTHzKFEcxB
Dressed for the weather and to impress.
Winter attire.@ChauxDown | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/8N7SleTnlD
Patrick Mahomes went with a formal look with Cheifs' red accents.
Quarterback in the building. @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/TgIEgj4lCf
David Njoku on theme for the Browns with the orange jacket.
Big vibes. @David_Njoku80
📺: #CHIvsCLE -- 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kw7mayrwBm pic.twitter.com/qwqgjZSgSU
When you have a game at 1 p.m. and have to go skiing at 4.
Inspo? pic.twitter.com/eqClm4wvYb
Najee Thompson is in the Christmas spirit.
Even the Grinch is getting into the Christmas spirit. 🎄 @najee_thompson
📺: #MINvsCIN -- 1pm ET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/vtmfEKvgW0 pic.twitter.com/UXXK0a7248