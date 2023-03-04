Alabama quarterback Bryce Young possesses all of the skills that would deem him worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick. The only thing that has been a knock against him throughout the pre-draft process, however, has been his size. Young is one of the smaller quarterbacks to come out in recent memory and doesn't exactly fit into the mold of a typical player at his position. At Alabama, he was listed at 6 feet tall and weighed 194 pounds. At the NFL Scouting Combine, though, those numbers are a bit different.

On Saturday, Young measured 5-foot-10 and 1/8 of an inch and 204 pounds. While he's shorter than what Alabama listed him at, he does come in a full 10 pounds over that in weight, which puts him in similar company to a couple of NFL quarterbacks including Kyler Murray. In fact, his numbers are nearly identical to Murray, who was listed at the same height as Young at his combine in 2019 and weighed 207 pounds. They also had similar hand size with Young, coming in at nine and 3/4ths of an inch, while Murray logged nine and 1/2 of an inch-sized hands.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso breaks down how Young compares to some notably small, high-caliber quarterback prospects measured in at their respective combines over the past 25 years.

Player (Draft -- pick taken) HEIGHT WEIGHT Bryce Young (2023 -- TBD) 5-10 1/8 204 Kyler Murray (2019 -- No. 1 overall) 5-10 1/8 207 Baker Mayfield (2018 -- No. 1 overall) 6-0 5/8 215 Russell Wilson (2012 -- No. 75 overall) 5-11 204 Drew Brees (2001 -- No. 32) 6-0 213

Of course, Murray was taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick back during the 2019 NFL Draft, so there is precedent for someone of Young's size to come off the board first. If selected in the first round, Young would be the first QB ever to be taken in the opening round to weigh less than 207 pounds.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young told reporters Friday at the NFL combine regarding the concerns about his size. "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question. I'm going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest. ... I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do."

These official measurements should be looked at as a positive step for Young in his pursuit of being the top QB taken. Because there is some precedent of quarterbacks around his height not only playing in the NFL, but being a No. 1 pick and playing at a Pro Bowl level, that should alleviate the concerns of prospective teams.

For Young -- or any quarterback -- to become the No. 1 overall pick, however, that'll require the Chicago Bears, who already boast Justin Fields, to trade the selection, which they are likely to do between now and the start of the draft later this spring.