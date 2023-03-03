Last year, Kenny Pickett's hand size became a major talking point leading up to the draft. This year's main talking point regarding top quarterback prospects has been centered around Bryce Young's stature.

Despite a highly decorated college career at Alabama, coupled with the fact that a slew of quarterbacks around his size have flourished in the NFL, Young's size -- he was listed at 6-foot and 194 pounds at Alabama -- has apparently left some to wonder whether or not he will be the top quarterback selected in April's draft. There has never been a quarterback drafted in the first round who weighed less than 207 pounds.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said from the NFL combine, via ESPN. "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question. I'm going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest. ... I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do."

On Saturday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, all eyes will be on Young who will be officially weighed and measured in what will be the most anticipated event of the weekend.

Young's size didn't deter him at Alabama, where he won the Heisman Trophy after a statistically dominant 2021 season. Young followed that season up with another strong campaign last fall that saw him throw 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Young, who went 30-4 as Alabama's starting quarterback, ended his college career on a high note. In the Sugar Bowl, Young threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama's 45-20 rout of Kansas State.

Young shares the same last name of another quarterback who was doubted during the early stages of his career. Steve Young, who toiled on bad teams in Tampa before having to spend countless years as Joe Montana's backup in San Francisco, enjoyed a Hall of Fame career after he replaced Montana in 1991. Young turned his unorthodox style (he was a runner and a left-handed thrower) into a lethal weapon while leading the 49ers to the franchise's fifth and most recent Super Bowl title.

Bryce Young will look to have similar success in the NFL, regardless of where he ends up. Young said from the combine that he has met with the Bears (who own the No. 1 overall pick) and the Texans (who own the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks).

Earlier this week, Young received a vote of confidence from a college teammate who will also hear his name called in the first round.

"Bryce played in the best conference in college football, the SEC, where you have really huge D-tackles, pass rushers all over the field in every game we played in," former Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. told CBS Sports HQ. "He took a lot of hits from big guys.

"Bryce is a special person, special player, great teammate. He has all the attributes to playing quarterback. ... If I was sitting in the position to draft Bryce Young, I'm taking him."