The offensive line protects the quarterback and opens up both running and passing plays. A solid offensive line is crucial to a team's success and can separate good offenses from great offenses.
There are multiple offensive linemen who could be taken in the first round, including Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, O'Cyrus Torrence and Broderick Jones.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.
Offensive linemen measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
6-4
313
10"
32 1/4"
|79 1/2"
Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
6-6
313
9 1/2"
36 1/8"
|85 1/8"
Broderick Jones (Georgia)
6-5
311
10 5/8"
34 3/4"
|82 3/4"
Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
6-8
374
11 5/8"
36 3/8"
|87 7/8"
Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)
6-4
315
9 1/4"
34 1/8"
|O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
|6-5
|330
|11 1/4"
|33 7/8"
|83 7/8"
Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
6-5
333
9"
33 3/4"
Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
6-6
306
9 3/8"
33"
Tyler Steen (Alabama)
6-6
321
10 1/2"
32 3/4"
Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse)
6-5
318
9 1/2"
33 3/4"
Ryan Hayes (Michigan)
6-6
298
10"
32 1/2"
Blake Freeland (BYU)
6-7
302
10"
33 7/8"
Wanya Morris (Oklahoma)
6-5
307
10 1/4"
35 1/8"
Richard Gouraige (Florida)
6-5
306
10"
34"
Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)
6-5 1/2
311
9 1/8"
35 3/8"
Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)
6-7
321
10 1/2"
33 1/2"
Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)
6-6
318
10 1/4"
33 1/4"
Asim Richards (North Carolina)
6-4
309
10"
34"
Connor Galvin (Baylor)
6-7
293
9"
32 3/8"
Earl Bostick (Kansas)
6-6
309
9 1/2"
34 1/8"
Dalton Wagner (Arkansas)
6-8
320
10 1/2"
34 3/8"
John Ojukwu (Boise State)
6-6
309
10 3/4"
34"
|Alan Ali (TCU)
|6-4
|301
|9 1/2"
|32 7/8"
|Jake Andrews (Troy)
|6-3
|305
|10"
|32 7/8"
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon)
|6-5.5
|317
|10 1/2"
|34 1/2"
Steve Avila (TCU)
|6-3.5
|332
|9 1/4"
|33"
|Henry Bainivalu (Washington)
|6-6
|306
|10 3/4"
|34"
|TJ Bass (Oregon)
|6-4
|317
|9 1/4"
|32 3/8"
|Anthony Bradford (LSU)
|6-4
|332
|9 1/2"
|33 1/2"
|Nick Broeker (Mississippi)
|6-4
|305
|9 3/4"
|32 1/2"
|McClendon Curtis (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|6-6
|324
|10 1/4"
|35"
|Braeden Daniels (Utah)
|6-4
|294
|9 3/8
|33"
|Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
|6-2.5
|314
|9 1/2"
|33 7/8"
|Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
|6-2.5
|303
|10 3/8
|32 3/8"
|Alex Forsyth (Oregon)
|6-4
|294
|9 3/8"
|33"
|Jon Gaines II (UCLA)
|6-4
|303
|10 1/8"
|33 5/8"
|Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina)
|6-2
|297
|9 7/8"
|31 3/4"
|Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth)
|6-4
|304
|9 3/4"
|32 3/8"
|Tashawn Manning (Kentucky)
|6-3
|327
|9 3/4"
|34 1/2"
|Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
|6-5
|302
|9 3/4"
|32 3/8"
|78 7/8"
|Warren McClendon (Georgia)
|6-4
|306
|10"
|34 1/2"
|Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
|6-2
|303
|9 1/2"
|34"
|Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)
|6-2.5
|309
|8 5/8"
|32 3/4"
|Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)
|6-5
|306
|10"
|31 3/8"
|John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
|6-3.5
|301
|9 1/2"
|32 5/8"
|78 3/8"
|Juice Scruggs (Penn State)
|6-3
|301
|10 1/4"
|33 1/4"
|Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)
|6-5
|323
|10 3/8"
|33 5/8"
|Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
|6-3
|306
|9 3/4"
|33 1/4"
|Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin)
|6-6
|313
|10 3/4"
|32 3/4"
|80 3/8"
|Andrew Vorhees (USC)
|6-6
|310
|10"
|32 1/8"
|Luke Wypler (Ohio State)
|6-3
|303
|9 5/8"
|31 5/8"
Offensive linemen testing results
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
5.16
1.75
34.5"
9'7"
Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
N/A
N/A
N/A
9'2"
Broderick Jones (Georgia)
4.97
1.74
30"
9'
Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
5.35
1.92
N/A
N/A
Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)
4.98
1.77
28.5"
8'9"
|O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
|5.31
|1.84
|23.5"
|8'5"
Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
5.01
1.81
29"
9'6"
Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
5.10
1.78
31.5"
9'5"
Tyler Steen (Alabama)
N/A
N/A
29.5"
9'1"
Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse)
N/A
N/A
30.5"
8'7"
Ryan Hayes (Michigan)
5.18
1.78
30"
8'7"
Blake Freeland (BYU)
4.98
1.68
37" (new record for OLs)
10'
Wanya Morris (Oklahoma)
5.10
1.73
28.5"
9'3"
Richard Gouraige (Florida)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)
5.21
1.80
31"
9'3"
Asim Richards (North Carolina)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Connor Galvin (Baylor)
5.48
1.81
30.5"
8'8"
Earl Bostick (Kansas)
5.05
1.74
31"
9'3"
Dalton Wagner (Arkansas)
N/A
N/A
24.5"
8'6"
John Ojukwu (Boise State)
5.24
1.81
28.5"
8'8"
|Alan Ali (TCU)
|N/A
|N/A
|26.5"
|N/A
|Jake Andrews (Troy)
|5.15
|1.80
|26"
|8'6"
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon)
|5.23
|1.80
|28.5"
|8'1-"
Steve Avila (TCU)
|5.21
|1.86
|29.5"
|8'2"
|Henry Bainivalu (Washington)
|5.50
|1.87
|28"
|8'5"
|TJ Bass (Oregon)
|1.86
|5.48
|28.5"
|9'1"
|Anthony Bradford (LSU)
|5.08
|1.74
|30"
|8'10"
|Nick Broeker (Mississippi)
|5.27
|1.84
|N/A
|N/A
|McClendon Curtis (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|5.24
|1.85
|26.5"
|8'9"
|Braeden Daniels (Utah)
|4.99
|1.71
|30.5"
|9'1"
|Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
|5.44
|1.90
|26.5"
|8'5"
|Alex Forsyth (Oregon)
|N/A
|N/A
|20.5"
|7'11"
|Jon Gaines II (UCLA)
|5.01
|1.73
|32.5"
|9'6"
|Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina)
|5.12
|1.80
|27.5"
|9'1"
|Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tashawn Manning (Kentucky)
|5.34
|1.85
|27.5"
|8'6"
|Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
|5.08
|1.79
|29.0"
|9'
|Warren McClendon (Georgia)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
|4.99
|1.74
|28.5"
|N/A
|Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)
|5.38
|1.86
|29"
|9'2"
|Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)
|5.33
|1.82
|29.5"
|8'10"
|John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
|5.35
|1.85
|29.5"
|8'8"
|Juice Scruggs (Penn State)
|5.22
|1.79
|32"
|8'6"
|Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)
|5.07
|1.80
|32"
|9'2"
|Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
|5.26
|1.81
|32.5"
|9'3"
|Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Andrew Vorhees (USC)
|N/A
|N/A
|29"
|8'9"
|Luke Wypler (Ohio State)
|5.14
|1.83
|30.5"
|8'10"
Takeaways
- Blake Freeland (BYU): Clap it up for the BYU offensive tackle, who made his name known with his dominance in the athletic testing. Not only did he jump 37 inches -- a combine record for OL and higher than some prominent NFL WRs -- but he led his position in the broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches) and tied for second in the 40-yard dash (4.97 seconds).
- Dawand Jones (Ohio State): If the combine was strictly about getting the highest numbers possible, Jones would win in a landslide. Among OL, he's the tallest (6-8), the heaviest (374 pounds), has the largest hand size (11 5/8"), arm length (34 3/4") and wingspan (87 7/8") -- the last of which is the second-longest ever at the combine, per PFF. Jones isn't the most technically sound, but he's a house of an offensive lineman with plenty of room to grow as a blocker.
- Peter Skoronski (Northwestern): It's widely believed that Skoronski is the most technically sound blocker in this class; the question is whether he plays tackle, like he did at Northwestern, or kicks inside to guard. His arm length would suggest the latter, as he measured in at 32 1/4 inches. All of the other top tackle prospects' arms were at least an inch and a half longer.