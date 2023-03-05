The offensive line protects the quarterback and opens up both running and passing plays. A solid offensive line is crucial to a team's success and can separate good offenses from great offenses.

There are multiple offensive linemen who could be taken in the first round, including Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, O'Cyrus Torrence and Broderick Jones.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.

Offensive linemen measurements

Player Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) 6-4 313 10" 32 1/4" 79 1/2"

Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) 6-6 313 9 1/2" 36 1/8" 85 1/8"

Broderick Jones (Georgia) 6-5 311 10 5/8" 34 3/4" 82 3/4"

Dawand Jones (Ohio State) 6-8 374 11 5/8" 36 3/8" 87 7/8"

Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) 6-4 315 9 1/4" 34 1/8"

O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)

6-5

330 11 1/4" 33 7/8"

83 7/8"

Darnell Wright (Tennessee) 6-5 333 9" 33 3/4"

Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland) 6-6 306 9 3/8" 33"

Tyler Steen (Alabama) 6-6 321 10 1/2" 32 3/4"

Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse) 6-5 318 9 1/2" 33 3/4"

Ryan Hayes (Michigan) 6-6 298 10" 32 1/2"

Blake Freeland (BYU) 6-7 302 10" 33 7/8"

Wanya Morris (Oklahoma) 6-5 307 10 1/4" 35 1/8"

Richard Gouraige (Florida) 6-5 306 10" 34"

Carter Warren (Pittsburgh) 6-5 1/2 311 9 1/8" 35 3/8"

Jaxson Kirkland (Washington) 6-7 321 10 1/2" 33 1/2"

Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion) 6-6 318 10 1/4" 33 1/4"

Asim Richards (North Carolina) 6-4 309 10" 34"

Connor Galvin (Baylor) 6-7 293 9" 32 3/8"

Earl Bostick (Kansas) 6-6 309 9 1/2" 34 1/8"

Dalton Wagner (Arkansas) 6-8 320 10 1/2" 34 3/8"

John Ojukwu (Boise State) 6-6 309 10 3/4" 34"

Alan Ali (TCU) 6-4 301 9 1/2" 32 7/8"

Jake Andrews (Troy) 6-3 305 10" 32 7/8"

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon) 6-5.5 317 10 1/2" 34 1/2"

Steve Avila (TCU) 6-3.5 332 9 1/4" 33"

Henry Bainivalu (Washington) 6-6 306 10 3/4" 34"

TJ Bass (Oregon) 6-4 317 9 1/4" 32 3/8"

Anthony Bradford (LSU) 6-4 332 9 1/2" 33 1/2"

Nick Broeker (Mississippi) 6-4 305 9 3/4" 32 1/2"

McClendon Curtis (Tennessee-Chattanooga) 6-6 324 10 1/4" 35"

Braeden Daniels (Utah) 6-4 294 9 3/8 33"

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama) 6-2.5 314 9 1/2" 33 7/8"

Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) 6-2.5 303 10 3/8 32 3/8"

Alex Forsyth (Oregon) 6-4 294 9 3/8" 33"

Jon Gaines II (UCLA) 6-4 303 10 1/8" 33 5/8"

Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina) 6-2 297 9 7/8" 31 3/4"

Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth) 6-4 304 9 3/4" 32 3/8"

Tashawn Manning (Kentucky) 6-3 327 9 3/4" 34 1/2"

Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)

6-5 302 9 3/4" 32 3/8" 78 7/8"

Warren McClendon (Georgia) 6-4 306 10" 34 1/2"

Jordan McFadden (Clemson)

6-2 303 9 1/2" 34"

Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan) 6-2.5 309 8 5/8" 32 3/4"

Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame) 6-5 306 10" 31 3/8"

John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) 6-3.5 301 9 1/2" 32 5/8" 78 3/8"

Juice Scruggs (Penn State) 6-3 301 10 1/4" 33 1/4"

Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan) 6-5 323 10 3/8" 33 5/8"

Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas) 6-3 306 9 3/4" 33 1/4"

Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin) 6-6 313 10 3/4" 32 3/4" 80 3/8"

Andrew Vorhees (USC) 6-6 310 10"

32 1/8"



Luke Wypler (Ohio State) 6-3 303 9 5/8"

31 5/8"





Offensive linemen testing results

Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical jump Broad jump Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) 5.16 1.75 34.5" 9'7" Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) N/A N/A N/A 9'2" Broderick Jones (Georgia) 4.97 1.74 30" 9' Dawand Jones (Ohio State) 5.35 1.92 N/A N/A Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) 4.98 1.77 28.5" 8'9" O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)

5.31 1.84 23.5" 8'5" Darnell Wright (Tennessee) 5.01 1.81 29" 9'6" Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland) 5.10 1.78 31.5" 9'5" Tyler Steen (Alabama) N/A N/A 29.5" 9'1" Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse) N/A N/A 30.5" 8'7" Ryan Hayes (Michigan) 5.18 1.78 30" 8'7" Blake Freeland (BYU) 4.98 1.68 37" (new record for OLs) 10' Wanya Morris (Oklahoma) 5.10 1.73 28.5" 9'3" Richard Gouraige (Florida) N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter Warren (Pittsburgh) N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaxson Kirkland (Washington) N/A N/A N/A N/A Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion) 5.21 1.80 31" 9'3" Asim Richards (North Carolina) N/A N/A N/A N/A Connor Galvin (Baylor) 5.48 1.81 30.5" 8'8" Earl Bostick (Kansas) 5.05 1.74 31" 9'3" Dalton Wagner (Arkansas) N/A N/A 24.5" 8'6" John Ojukwu (Boise State) 5.24 1.81 28.5" 8'8" Alan Ali (TCU) N/A N/A 26.5" N/A Jake Andrews (Troy) 5.15 1.80 26" 8'6" Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon) 5.23 1.80 28.5" 8'1-" Steve Avila (TCU) 5.21 1.86 29.5" 8'2" Henry Bainivalu (Washington) 5.50 1.87 28" 8'5" TJ Bass (Oregon) 1.86 5.48 28.5" 9'1" Anthony Bradford (LSU) 5.08 1.74 30" 8'10" Nick Broeker (Mississippi) 5.27 1.84 N/A N/A McClendon Curtis (Tennessee-Chattanooga) 5.24 1.85 26.5" 8'9" Braeden Daniels (Utah) 4.99 1.71 30.5" 9'1" Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama) N/A N/A N/A N/A Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) 5.44 1.90 26.5" 8'5" Alex Forsyth (Oregon) N/A N/A 20.5" 7'11" Jon Gaines II (UCLA) 5.01 1.73 32.5" 9'6" Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina) 5.12 1.80 27.5" 9'1" Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth) N/A N/A N/A N/A Tashawn Manning (Kentucky) 5.34 1.85 27.5"

8'6" Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)

5.08 1.79 29.0"

9' Warren McClendon (Georgia) N/A N/A N/A N/A Jordan McFadden (Clemson)

4.99 1.74 28.5" N/A Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan) 5.38 1.86 29" 9'2" Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame) 5.33 1.82 29.5"

8'10" John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) 5.35 1.85 29.5" 8'8" Juice Scruggs (Penn State) 5.22 1.79 32" 8'6" Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan) 5.07 1.80 32"

9'2" Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas) 5.26 1.81 32.5" 9'3" Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin) N/A N/A N/A N/A Andrew Vorhees (USC) N/A N/A 29" 8'9" Luke Wypler (Ohio State) 5.14 1.83 30.5"

8'10"

Takeaways