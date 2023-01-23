The success of 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has become one of the biggest stories in the NFL, but he'll face his toughest test on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship game against the Eagles. In last weekend's divisional round matchup, the Eagles held the New York Giants to just 135 passing yards in their 38-7 victory. In a daunting matchup in the biggest game of his football career, can you build winning NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around Purdy?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished with 154 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and three total touchdowns against the Giants last weekend. The 49ers defense allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards from opposing quarterbacks this season, so how should you evaluate Hurts' Fantasy potential in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Kelce had an incredible 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday against Jacksonville. Over his last seven career playoff games, Kelce has 84 total targets, 68 receptions, 757 yards and eight touchdowns.

When the Chiefs took on Cincinnati in Week 13, Kelce caught 4-of-6 targets for 56 yards. Although the Bengals limited him better than most teams in that game, they finished the regular season having allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends. Last weekend, Bills tight end Dawson Knox led Buffalo in receiving against Cincinnati with five receptions for 65 yards.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Chase finished with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's divisional round win against Buffalo. Through Cincinnati's first two playoff games, Chase has 14 catches for 145 yards and has scored a touchdown in his last three starts.

In Week 13, Chase finished with a game-high seven catches for 97 yards. The Chiefs have allowed the 10th-most yards-after-catch among all teams during the regular season, and 42% of Chase's receiving yards this year have come after he's caught a pass. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

