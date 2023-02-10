Although Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown for big yardage totals thus far in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 57, tight end Dallas Goedert still has five catches in each of Philadelphia's last two playoff games. While he might be the second option at his position in the NFL DFS player pool in many Super Bowl DFS lineups, could Goedert deliver enough production for you to go with him and consider higher-priced players at other positions with your Chiefs vs. Eagles DFS strategy? Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 57 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year quarterback has already shown improvement over his postseason debut last season, when he completed just 53.5% of his passes and tossed two interceptions against Tampa Bay. Through two playoff starts this season, Hurts has connected on 31-of-49 total attempts for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Beyond his passing efficiency, he's also had 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. Kansas City's defense has produced seven sacks over the last two playoff games, but Hurts has only been sacked once in each of his last two starts. Hurts may not put up jaw-dropping stats on a game-to-game basis, but he shapes the pace of the game with his style of play and could have the best Fantasy performance of the two passers by maintaining his steadiness.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Over his past two playoff games, Kelce has 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that has been due to his ability to find pockets in the opposing defense for consistent volume, and he hasn't had fewer than four catches in a game since Week 14 against Denver.

Despite being the clear top option in Kansas City's passing attack, Kelce has been able to create an average of 3.5 yards of separation from his defender over his last two starts. This season, the Eagles were an above average defense when it came to limiting opposing tight ends (81-801-3) but in the divisional round, they allowed Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger to average 7.15 yards of separation. With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on a high ankle sprain, the Eagles should send their pass rush at him, which should raise the floor for Kelce, as he's certain to pick up targets closer to the line of scrimmage. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.