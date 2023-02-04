Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was quarterback Jalen Hurts' favorite target during the regular season, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the top wide receivers in NFL DFS lineups throughout the year, but his value has started to slide ahead of Super Bowl 57. Brown ranks third on the roster in receiving yards in the 2023 NFL playoffs, catching just seven passes for 50 yards. Should you include him in your 2023 Super Bowl DFS lineups? DeVonta Smith has stepped up in the NFL playoffs 2023, catching eight passes for a team-best 97 yards and a touchdown. He is a cheaper option than Brown in the Super Bowl 57 DFS player pool, so should you add him as one of your NFL DFS picks? Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 57 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He led the team to the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff picture by piling up the most passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) of any quarterback in the NFL this season. Mahomes was able to play through a high ankle sprain in the AFC Championship, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with scrambling for a key first down in the final seconds.

He enters the 2023 Super Bowl as the MVP favorite just ahead of Jalen Hurts, so McClure recommends including Kansas City's signal-caller in your NFL DFS strategy. Mahomes has thrown for 521 yards and four touchdowns in his two playoff games this season, avoiding an interception in both of those games. He will have an extra week to prepare and get healthy for this game, making him one of the top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City's tight end has been sensational in the 2023 NFL playoffs, recording 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In last week's victory over the Bengals, Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown despite being questionable before kickoff.

After last week's performance, Kelce is now second only to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in postseason catches, yards and touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times in the first two playoff games and will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Philadelphia. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.