Every detail becomes significant when it comes to crafting winning NFL DFS lineups for a single-game slate like Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. While the margins separating the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are slim, NFL DFS players might find an edge looking looking at all the NFL DFS matchups and daily fantasy football trends. For example, this season, at times in which the score of games was within six points, the Eagles' offense moved at the quickest pace in the NFL at 25.57 seconds per play. Philadelphia also had the quickest first-half offense and snapped the ball at a rate of 25.36 seconds per play.

Therefore, Eagles players in the the Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS player pool like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DaVonta Smith and Miles Sanders could have more chances than their Kansas City counterparts. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 57 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year quarterback has already shown improvement over his postseason debut last season, when he completed just 53.5% of his passes and tossed two interceptions against Tampa Bay. Through two playoff starts this season, Hurts has connected on 31-of-49 total attempts for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Beyond his passing efficiency, he's also had 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. Kansas City's defense has produced seven sacks over the last two playoff games, but Hurts has only been sacked once in each of his last two starts. Hurts may not put up jaw-dropping stats on a game-to-game basis, but he shapes the pace of the game with his style of play and could have the best Fantasy performance of the two passers by maintaining his steadiness.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The four-time All-Pro has been nothing short of sensational in recent playoff contests. Kelce has 13 touchdowns receptions over his last 15 postseason games and gained at least 95 yards in seven of his last eight playoff games.

Kelce has dominated the target share in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as he's been thrown at 25 times, while no other Chief has more than 10 targets. Now, he'll face an Eagles defense that hasn't been tested all year by an elite QB-TE combination like what Kansas City offers. Philly has shown vulnerability to the position lately after it allowed an average of 92.3 yards to the tight end position over the last three weeks of the regular season. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.