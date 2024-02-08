Only two teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out in what also amounts to the final game of the year for NFL DFS players. As expected with any championship game, the NFL DFS player pool is loaded with stars who anchored NFL DFS lineups all season long. With the Chiefs looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce could be among the most popular NFL DFS stacks for Super Bowl LVIII.

Should you build your Super Bowl DFS lineups around Mahomes and Kelce? Would it make more sense to build NFL DFS lineups around players from the 49ers' side like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2024 Super Bowl and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The second-year running back had a questionable tag heading into the AFC Championship, but he appeared to be close to full strength in the win over the Ravens. Pacheco turned 24 carries into 68 yards and a touchdown, putting up quality numbers despite averaging less than three yards per carry.

He did not have more than 20 carries in any game during the regular season, but he has been given 24 carries in two of Kansas City's three games this postseason. Pacheco had 89 yards and a touchdown against Miami before racking up 97 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. He has added value in the passing game throughout the campaign, finishing with 244 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The four-time All-Pro selection led the NFL in rushing yards during the regular season with 1,459. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns and caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. McCaffrey has fit seamlessly into Kyle Shanahan's offense, and was the only non-quarterback named as a finalist for this year's MVP award.

McClure knows that McCaffrey will be a focal point in San Francisco's offensive game plan for Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs are allowing 113.0 rushing yards per game in the postseason, but gave up 182 yards on the ground to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. McCaffrey's ability as a receiver has allowed him to become one of the top all-purpose backs the NFL has ever seen, and is one of the main reasons he is the highest-priced player on both sites for Super Bowl 58. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for the 2024 Super Bowl. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.