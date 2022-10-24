The Chicago Bears will bring the league's worst passing offense into their Monday Night Football contest with the New England Patriots. However, Chicago showed improvement thru the air in its last game, as Darnell Mooney had seven grabs for 68 yards, while Dante Pettis produced a 4-84-1 stat line. Receivers may not be the focus of daily Fantasy football players for Monday's NFL DFS lineups, but there could be NFL DFS matchups that give you a strong return on investment. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bears running back David Montgomery, who is coming off 80 total yards in his last game. Over his last three games in which he was healthy enough to finish, Montgomery has averaged 69.7 rushing yards, 29.7 receiving yards and scored one total touchdown.

The Patriots have struggled against the run, ranking in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry allowed. Over their last three games alone, they've allowed four running backs to post at least 70 scrimmage yards, so there's enough for both Montgomery and Khalil Herbert to produce. Montgomery has out-touched Herbert 32-11 over the last two weeks, so he's the top RB option for Chicago.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has averaged 6.7 catches for 88.7 yards and one total touchdown over his last three games. Meyers has produced whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe has been throwing him balls and he's the top receiving option for Monday Night Football.

Meyers ranks among the top 20 receivers in Fantasy points per game and leads the Patriots in targets, receptions and receiving yards, despite missing two games. The Bears have faced just one top-10 passing offense this year so their defensive stats are skewed, but that game saw Justin Jefferson post a 12-154-0 stat line against them. Meyers has posted at least 50 scrimmage yards in each of his last nine games, so he's a high-floor receiving option for MNF DFS lineups. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

