No week will have more teams on a bye than the six who have off in Week 9. Thus, the NFL DFS player pool isn't quite as robust as in previous weeks. Plus, with high-end players like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Darren Waller dealing with injuries, you may have to alter your NFL DFS strategy. Chase Claypool was just dealt from the Steelers to the Bears. He ranks among the top 20 receivers in Fantasy points over the last four weeks and Chicago is in desperate need of wideout production. Could he supply production to Week 9 NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 9 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. The speedy wideout is coming off a 12-catch, 188-yard game in Week 8. It's the fourth game this season Hill has posted at least 160 receiving yards, which is more than he had in his last three seasons in Kansas City combined.

Hill leads the NFL in catches (69) and yards (961) and is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's record for most receiving yards in a single-season. A tough matchup against Chicago's strong pass defense awaits in Week 9, but Chicago gave up two receiving TDs last week. Also, the Bears allowed Justin Jefferson to post a 12-154-0 stat line against them a few weeks ago, so they are susceptible to star wide receivers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Jones is coming off a season-high 143 rushing yards and ranks fifth in rushing yards (575) and eighth in scrimmage yards (765).

Jones also had 20 carries last week, which is his most in three years. With Aaron Rodgers struggling to find a rhythm with his young receivers, Green Bay appears to be leaning on the run game more. That's welcome news for Jones' prospects in Week 9 against a Lions defense that ranks 30th against the run and that Jones has historically dominated. Over his last four games versus Detroit, the RB has averaged 101 rushing yards, 41.3 receiving yards, and scored seven total TDs. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9's Sunday slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.