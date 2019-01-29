NFL DFS for 2019 Super Bowl: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

We're nearing kickoff of the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. There's already plenty of news streaming out of Atlanta, giving NFL DFS players a lot to think about. Rams head coach Sean McVay insists that running back Todd Gurley will be a major part of the team's game plan for Super Bowl 53, but can you trust him after he had just four carries and multiple drops against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's not retiring after Sunday, but should you fade him since he's thrown just two touchdowns the entire postseason? Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks for the 2019 Super Bowl, you should see the latest lineups, advice, and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman missed the first four games of the season due to suspension, but enters the 2019 Super Bowl as Tom Brady's favorite target. In fact, Edelman has received double-digit looks in five of his last six games. Brady keeps targeting Edelman because the two have built a solid rapport over the years. Edelman also remains extremely productive, securing 43 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns during that six-game span.

Plus, Edelman has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL playoff history. The nine-year veteran ranks second all-time among receivers with 105 receptions and is third all-time with 1,271 yards in 17 postseason games. Look for Edelman to be targeted early and often against the Rams, who gave up 31 receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the 2019 Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Patriots vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.