Two of the last three No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft will be on display as Browns vs. Bengals kicks off the Week 2 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bengals took first Joe Burrow in April, while Baker Mayfield was the top pick in 2018. Daily Fantasy football players will need to figure out how those young signal callers factor into their NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football.

There are plenty of intriguing skill players to slot into NFL DFS lineups as well, with Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, A.J. Green and Joe Mixon also in the NFL DFS player pool. Who are the top NFL DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings for Week 1? Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, optimal player pool, picks, and top stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million, before you make any Thursday Night Football DFS picks for Browns vs. Bengals.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 1 Sunday NFL DFS player pool, McClure was all over Cam Newton as one of his top quarterbacks. The result: Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top Browns vs. Bengals DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After leading LSU to a national title in 2019, the Heisman Trophy winner got his NFL career underway with a 23-of-36 performance for 193 yards in a Week 1 loss against the Chargers. He salvaged his daily Fantasy value, however, with his feet.

He rushed eight times for 46 yards and a score, highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown scramble. Cleveland's defense struggled in 2019 and was sliced up by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last Sunday. McClure believes this is a prime spot for Burrow to have a breakout performance on the national stage, so confidently lock him into your Thursday Night Football DFS lineups.

Part of his NFL DFS strategy for Bengals vs. Browns includes banking on Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. The third-year back out of Georgia was efficient in his opener against Baltimore, rushing 10 times for 60 yards. The Browns trailed most of that game, limiting Chubb's carries.

He should be in line for more work in this game against a team he found plenty of space against in 2019. Chubb had 15 carries for 106 yards when these teams met on Dec. 8 of last year.

Cincinnati gave up 155 yards and a score on the ground against the Chargers in Week 1, and McClure loves Chubb as one of his top Browns vs. Bengals daily Fantasy NFL picks on Thursday.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

