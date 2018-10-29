NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 8: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in on Week 8 with Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium. With the Patriots favored by two touchdowns, this game could get out of hand, creating some tough calls for NFL DFS players. Before entering big-time NFL DFS tournaments like the $1M Halloween Series Showdown on DraftKings or the $700K Monday Night Special on FanDuel, be sure to check out the top Patriots vs. Bills NFL DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And on Sunday, his followers saw massive returns, with his optimal DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of tournaments. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate of Patriots vs. Bills, we can tell you McClure is banking on New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady has been a model of DFS consistency during New England's current four-game winning streak. He has returned at least 20 points on both sites each week during that span.

And he has a strong chance to go well beyond that against a Buffalo team that he's historically owned. Brady is 28-3 all-time against the Bills with a completion percentage of 64, almost 7,000 yards, and 68 touchdowns. Lock him in and look for Brady to continue his domination of this division rival.

McClure's NFL DFS advice includes stacking Brady with running back James White, who's in an ideal position to go for big numbers this week.

Sony Michel (knee) has been ruled out, and with Michel sitting last week, White took 19 touches for 97 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Chicago defense. White is primed to go off for even more on Monday Night Football against a Buffalo rushing defense that was just ripped by Marlon Mack (21 touches, 159 yards, 2 TDs) last week.

