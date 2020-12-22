The New Orleans Saints have lost two straight games, but still have a chance at an NFC South title if they can overcome the reeling Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. New Orleans is 10-4 and a game ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Vikings are 6-8, losers of two straight, and are playing out the string. Nevertheless, plenty of appealing NFL DFS picks abound on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf, starting with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and veteran Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 15, McClure had Cowboys running back Tony Pollard as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Pollard combined for 132 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 31 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Christmas Day in Week 16 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The versatile athlete from Tennessee has gained 777 rushing yards on 165 carries with 10 touchdowns and caught 80 passes for 739 yards and five more scores. Those totals include an 11-carry, 54-yard rushing day against Kansas City last week along with three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Kamara is one reception away from tying his career-high of 81, while his 1,516 yards from scrimmage and 15 combined touchdowns signal that Kamara's unique skills fit perfectly in the Saints' offensive scheme. The Vikings coughed up 162 yards and two touchdowns to Chicago's David Montgomery last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The best running back in the NFL not named Derrick Henry, Cook is second in the league in both rushing yards (1,484) and carries (297) and has scored an NFL-best 15 rushing touchdowns. That includes a 24-carry, 132-yard rushing effort with a touchdown last week against the Bears.

Cook has also been an effective receiver out of the backfield, catching 42 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown. Cook dominated a strong Bears defense last week the same way he did the Buccaneers the week before and has tallied 100-yard rushing efforts in four of his last five games.

