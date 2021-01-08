The 2021 NFL Playoffs kick off with three tantalizing matchups on Saturday, but NFL DFS owners will face plenty of difficult decisions while crafting their NFL DFS strategy. Josh Allen and Tom Brady enter their 2021 NFL playoff matchups full of confidence. Allen has thrown two or more touchdown passes in his last five games, while Brady has thrown eight in his last two outings. Should Allen or Brady be among your NFL DFS picks, or should you target a quarterback with a lower price tag like Alex Smith or Philip Rivers?

Which NFL DFS stacks should you prioritize on Wild Card Weekend? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 17, McClure had Titans running back Derrick Henry as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Henry broke the 2,000-yard rushing barrier with a 250-yard, two-touchdown effort, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend games is Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Diggs has been an intricate part of Buffalo's offense, which is averaging 396.4 yards per game this season. He led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) and finished 15th with eight touchdown catches.

Diggs has cemented himself as Allen's go-to receiver, having been targeted at least 10 times in six of his last eight games. He's also recorded at least 130 receiving yards in three of his last four outings, which includes catching nine passes for 145 yards and three scores against the Patriots on Dec. 28.

Now, Diggs will look to exploit an Indianapolis defense that has given up 24 touchdown receptions this season. Lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Colts on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Taylor sent shockwaves through the NFL in Indianapolis' Week 17 victory over the Jaguars. The rookie running back exploded for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He set a franchise single-game rushing record with that performance, which was previously held by Edgerrin James (219).

Now, Taylor gets an exploitable matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the NFL Playoffs 2021. Buffalo's defense has given up two rushing touchdowns in two of its last three games. In addition, Buffalo's defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards per game, giving up 119.6 per game on the ground. Lock Taylor in as one of the top NFL DFS picks on Saturday and look for a big return against the Bills.

