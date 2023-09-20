Saquon Barkley has taken all but four of the running back carries to open the season for the Giants. That could change this week with Barkley potentially sidelined for Thursday Night Football against the 49ers with an ankle injury. Barkley suffered the injury on the Giants' final offensive play before kicking the winning field goal in a 31-28 comeback victory over the Cardinals last week. How should you approach New York's backfield with your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks for Thursday Night Football?

Will the Giants largely abandon the run against the 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL? Is it smarter to roster Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and pass-catchers like Darren Waller, Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins in NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He has been one of the best Fantasy football players throughout his career and being added to a star-studded 49ers roster has only bolstered that. McCaffrey averaged 110 total yards with 11 touchdowns in 11 games last season after being traded from the 49ers from the Panthers.

The 27-year-old leads the NFL with 268 rushing yards through two games, posting at least 100 in each contest. He also leads the NFL in attempts, which means the 49ers aren't afraid of using him too much early in the season. James Conner rushed for 106 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt last week against the Giants and New York ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in total rushing yards (273) and yards per rush (4.6) to begin the year. McCaffrey won't be cheap, but his consistency and usage make him worthy of the price tag.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants tight end Darren Waller. After playing 54% (38 of 70) of the offensive snaps in Week 1 while battling a hamstring injury, Waller played 90% (61 of 68) in Week 2. The Giants needed him on the field as much as possible after trailing 20-0 at halftime and Waller produced six receptions for 76 yards. He led the offense in targets (eight) and was tied for the team lead in targets (five) in Week 1.

Daniel Jones has shown a strong connection with Waller already. The Giants don't have a true No. 1 receiver, so Waller could be the pass-catcher to receive the most targets consistently. The 49ers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds and the Giants could find themselves behind early and needing to throw. Expect Jones to target Waller often if that situation occurs. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.