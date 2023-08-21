The 2023 NFL preseason will continue on Monday with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Washington Commanders for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Both teams captured narrow victories in their preseason debuts last week and now franchises separated by a 45-minute trip down I-95 will go head-to-head, leaving plenty of questions as you set your NFL DFS lineups. NFL injuries are mounting in both training camps, which could impact your NFL DFS strategy.

Sam Howell was named Washington's starter earlier in the week and the second-year UNC product impressed this week during joint training camp practices between the Ravens and Commanders. How much will he play on Monday, and should you have exposure to Howell in your NFL DFS picks or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Commanders

For Monday's NFL preseason action, one of Gibbs' top picks is Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Kentucky product ran for 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career and was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Considered one of the best short-yardage runners in his class, Rodriguez surprised with 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, he's fighting for a roster spot behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. Rodriguez had five carries for 39 yards in his preseason debut against the Browns last week and should be in line for plenty of work again on Monday.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. The undrafted free agent out of East Carolina was selected first-team All-AAC twice in his career after putting up 3,089 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Pirates.

Mitchell tied for the team-high with seven touches in Baltimore's Week 1 NFL preseason victory over the Eagles. He should see plenty more action on Monday with Baltimore trying to hash out if he's worthy of a roster spot or an invitation to return on the practice squad. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set Monday NFL DFS lineups

