The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will feature backup quarterbacks when they meet to kick off the Week 15 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand last week and his season is reportedly over. The Raiders have turned to Aidan O'Connell after poor play combined with injuries from Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders are averaging 15.2 points per game with O'Connell at quarterback after the initial boost he brought to the offense has seemed to fade. Can NFL daily Fantasy football players feel confident in any of these offenses when forming NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

There are top playmakers in the NFL DFS player pool like Davante Adams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. He was backup quarterback Easton Stick's most popular option in the passing game after taking over for Justin Herbert (finger). Allen had nine targets on 24 pass attempts from Stick, with running back Austin Ekeler following with five targets and tight end Gerald Everett generating four.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound receiver has been one of the most reliable pass-catchers over his career, as he already has at least 100 receptions for the fifth time in his last seven seasons. The 31-year-old has 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns this year. Allen leads the NFL in receptions with 11 more than Tyreek Hill, who ranks second. Stick will likely rely on Allen's size, skill and experience in the passing attack with a short week to prepare for his first NFL start. His usage alone makes him a strong option for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 171 yards with an interception in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings last week. But before last week, O'Connell averaged 259.5 passing yards over his last two starts and is likely the more reliable quarterbacking option for NFL DFS lineups. He's reached at least 200 passing yards in three of his five games since taking over as the full-time starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Chargers are allowing the fourth-most passing yards (261.9 yards per game) in the NFL this season. O'Connell completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards with a rushing touchdown in his first start of the season against the Chargers on October 1. Adams had 75 yards in that 24-17 loss against the Chargers, making the two an appealing NFL DFS stack yet again for NFL DFS lineups in what's surprisingly become the more reliable offense in this matchup after Herbert's injury. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Raiders

