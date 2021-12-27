Monday Night Football will feature two 7-7 teams fighting for their playoff lives when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins. Both franchises have come back from the dead, with Miami winning six in a row after starting 1-7, while the Saints shut out the high-powered Buccaneers last week to get back to .500. Both teams have relied on defensive dominance to get back into the hunt, so which NFL DFS matchups should you target?

New Orleans is still struggling to find its offensive identity in the post-Drew Brees era, while Miami has promising young playmakers on its roster but struggles with consistency. Who should you target for your Saints vs. Dolphins NFL DFS lineups, and which NFL DFS matchups can you exploit in a game where the over-under is only 37.5 points? Before locking in NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Dolphins, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Despite missing four games this year, Kamara continues to produce at a high level. He's rushed for 668 yards and four scores while catching 38 passes for 348 yards and four more touchdowns.

Kamara was named to his fifth Pro Bowl earlier this week and continues to be one of the most versatile running backs in the game. He leads NFL running backs in target share (20.4 percent), which means he remains heavily involved in the game plan regardless of game flow.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. The former first-round pick and one-time 1,000-yard receiver has proven that he can produce when healthy.

So far in 2021, he's played only seven games, but he still has 34 catches for 457 yards and two touchdowns. Parker has been targeted at least seven times in six games and has had at least four receptions for 40 yards in all seven contests he's played this year. Even with Jaylen Waddle potentially coming off the COVID-19 list, expect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to look the veteran outside receiver's way often.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Dolphins

