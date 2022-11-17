The Week 11 Thursday Night Football game between the Titans and Packers features stars like Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry. Those two household names could be among the most popular NFL DFS picks, but you'll need NFL DFS sleepers to complete your NFL DFS lineups. Perhaps utilizing an undervalued player like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could help balance out your NFL DFS lineups opposite expensive options like Henry and Rodgers. Westbrook-Ikhine is coming off a 5-119-2 stat line and could find openings to produce for Tennessee and for daily Fantasy football lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks Titans vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Packers running back Aaron Jones. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster game in an upset victory over Dallas, as Jones had 156 scrimmage yards and a score. He now ranks among the top 10 in rushing yards (738), total yards (966) and positional Fantasy points.

After a timeshare at the running back position with AJ Dillon early in the season, Jones has emerged as the No. 1 option. Just one touch separated the two through the first six weeks, but Jones has accumulated 37 more touches over the last four games. He's made the most of those additional opportunities, averaging nearly 110 scrimmage yards since Week 7. He's a must-start versus a Titans team that allowed 126 total yards from a stable of Denver running backs that lacks a true lead back.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. After a tough start to his career filled with drops and subtle shots from his Hall of Fame QB, Watson finally showed why he was one of the top wideouts taken in this year's draft. He had eight grabs for 107 yards and three TDs last week versus the Cowboys, becoming just the sixth rookie in the last 20 years to post a 100-yard, three-TD game.

Watson played 84% of snaps, which was his most all season. He exploited Dallas' No. 4 passing defense and now gets a favorable matchup against Tennessee's No. 31 pass defense. The Titans have allowed three players to produce at least 62 receiving yards the last two weeks, so Watson has a high ceiling.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Titans

