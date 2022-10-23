Fantasy players should be familiar with Keenan Allen's perpetual injury issues, as he has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He could make his return to action this week, but if he does, is he an automatic play in your Week 7 NFL DFS lineups? In his absence, Mike Williams has been a top-10 Fantasy wide receiver in standard scoring formats and a staple of NFL DFS picks. The Chargers take on Seattle, whose defense has allowed opposing offenses to throw for the third-highest average depth of target in the NFL (9.1 yards). Both wide receivers may be viable options in the Week 7 NFL DFS player pool if Allen plays. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 7's Sunday slate, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 7 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is in line to make his return to action this week, which should make a difference for Lamb. Over the last two weeks, the Cowboys' offense has generated just 257 passing yards, but they face a much friendlier pass defense this week against Detroit.

Lamb has undoubtedly been the top target in Dallas' passing offense this season, particularly with tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) out for the last few weeks. Of the 120 total targets that have gone to Cowboys receivers this season, Lamb has represented 60 of them. Furthermore, Detroit's defense has yielded the fifth-highest average depth of target to opposing offenses (8.9 yards), so Lamb should have plenty of room to run in the secondary.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at $5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. In an advanced analytics era where we know more about how specifically a running back can add value to an offense than ever before, Walker has looked elite through his first two weeks as the No. 1 running back in Seattle.

He ranks third in the NFL in breakaway run rate (11.4%), sixth in yards created per touch (4.42) and seventh in juke rate (44.2%). Over the last two weeks, that has translated directly to traditional success as well, as he's carried the ball 29 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Walker gets an ideal matchup against a Chargers defense that is allowing 5.6 yards per carry (31st) and is a strong bet to receive 20-plus touches for a second week in a row. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

