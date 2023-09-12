Despite suffering a defeat in Week 1, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was effective against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Minnesota's veteran signal-caller completed 33-of-44 passes for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Cousins and the Vikings will now visit Jalen Hurts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Cousins could be among the top NFL DFS picks for this star-studded showdown after Philadelphia gave up 316 passing yards and three touchdowns to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week.

Should your Vikings vs. Eagles NFL DFS strategy include rostering Cousins, who threw three interceptions against Philadelphia last season? Or should you build your NFL DFS lineups around a player like Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who hauled in seven receptions for 79 yards in Week 1?

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Eagles is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a season in which he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. He was the youngest player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions and receiving yards.

The former LSU standout is coming off another productive performance in Minnesota's Week 1 defeat. Jefferson secured nine of 12 targets for 150 yards against the Buccaneers and will be heavily involved against the Eagles again on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings receiver Jordan Addison. The rookie wideout didn't waste any time incorporating himself into Minnesota's offense. Addison brought in four of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Addison finished second on the Vikings in receiving yardage and with defenses focusing heavily on Jefferson, the rookie wideout could continue to draw plenty of one-on-one coverage. That bodes well for Addison against an Eagles secondary that gave up over 315 passing yards last week. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Philadelphia. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. Eagles

