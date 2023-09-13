The first game on the Week 2 NFL schedule features two of the league's most explosive offenses ln Thursday Night Football. The Eagles feature a plethora of playmakers, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles are coming off a 25-20 victory over the Patriots in Week 1, but Philadelphia scored just nine points in the second half. Will Philadelphia's offense bounce back against a Vikings defense that gave up just 242 yards against the Buccaneers last week and come through for NFL DFS picks? Should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around a player like Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who recorded double-digit carries and scored a receiving touchdown in Week 1? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Vikings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Eagles is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. He was Minnesota's main playmaker in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. In fact, the former LSU standout finished with nine receptions for 150 yards.

He failed to find the end zone against Tampa Bay, but he'll likely be targeted early and often against the Eagles. Philadelphia gave up three receiving touchdowns in Week 1, including two to receiver Kendrick Bourne, making Jefferson a no-brainer for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings receiver Jordan Addison. The rookie first-round pick hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass against the Buccaneers for Minnesota's first points of the season. He finished with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 20-17 loss.

Minnesota threw the ball 44 times in the Week 1 defeat and should remain a pass-heavy offense against the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense gave up more than 315 passing yards last week to Mac Jones, so Addison should see his fair share of targets yet again. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Philadelphia. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

