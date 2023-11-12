Commanders quarterback Sam Howell might lead the NFL in interceptions and has also been sacked a staggering 44 times over his first nine games. However, volume is king in NFL DFS lineups and nobody has attempted more passes this season than the former fifth-round pick out of North Carolina. Howell also ranks second in the NFL with 2,471 passing yards and has thrown for 723 yards and five touchdowns over the last two weeks.

That could make him a sneaky value play at quarterback for your Week 10 NFL DFS stacks against a Seahawks pass defense that ranks 20th in the NFL.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Chase suffered a back injury in his last game, but returned to finish the contest. While he did miss practice time this week, he is questionable against the Texans. The two-time Pro Bowler has averaged 104.5 receiving yards over his last six games, ranking fifth among receivers in Fantasy points since Week 3.

Houston started off strong against the pass, giving up fewer than 200 yards per game over its first four contests. However, the Texans have softened and allowed 280.8 passing yards over their last four games. Through the air is where to attack them since the Texans give up the third fewest yards per carry in the NFL. The Bengals are well aware of Houston's defensive weakness and will target a secondary that could be down three starters due to injury.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $3,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, McBride played second fiddle to veteran Zach Ertz for most of the first half of the season.

However, with Ertz hitting injured reserve because of strained quadriceps, McBride has taken on a more prominent role in the offense. He's been targeted 19 times in the last two weeks and has 13 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Now, McBride will have the benefit of Kyler Murray returning to action after he spent the first nine games of the season on PUP recovering from a torn ACL. That should lead to a more prolific Arizona passing attack, making McBride a serious value for your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

