Denver is surprisingly one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a five-game winning streak heading into its game against Houston during the Week 13 NFL schedule. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not been a profitable addition to NFL DFS lineups during that stretch, though, finishing under 200 passing yards four times. He is not among the most expensive quarterbacks in the Week 13 NFL DFS player pool, while Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud comes at a higher price tag. Stroud has gone over 300 passing yards in four straight games, racking up 10 total passing touchdowns in those contests.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. McCaffrey went over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season when he racked up 114 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle in Week 12. He leads all running backs in Fantasy points this season, sitting inside the top three in carries, targets and red-zone touches at his position.

McCaffrey is the most important weapon in San Francisco's offense, averaging 21.9 touches and 120.8 total yards per game. He is facing a Philadelphia defense that has allowed the fifth-highest yards per carry to zone runs since Week 7. This should be another explosive game for McCaffrey, who is a must-back in NFL DFS contests this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Zack Moss at $4,600 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. Jonathan Taylor had thumb surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be out two to three weeks, thrusting Moss back into a starting role. Moss was Indy's top RB from Weeks 2 to 5 while Taylor was on IR and being eased back into the lineup. During that four-week period, Moss averaged 129.3 scrimmage yards, scored four touchdowns, and produced the fourth-most Fantasy points amongst running backs.

One of those games was against Tennessee in Week 5, in which Moss set or tied career-highs in rushing yards (165), scrimmage yards (195) and touchdowns (two). That game started the downfall of the Titans' run defense, as they gave up just 70 rushing yards per game over their first four, but have allowed 134.1 rushing yards over their last seven games. Moss is well-rested after just 18 total touches over his last three games, so Indianapolis won't hesitate to feed him against a suspect run defense. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

