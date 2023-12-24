Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been one of the great complexities of the 2023 Fantasy football season. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Robinson, signaling a potential massive workload. Instead, Robinson has played 80% of the team's snaps only once this year. After back-to-back weeks of playing at least 75% of the snaps though, there was optimism last week that Robinson would get another huge workload. However, Robinson finished with seven carries for 11 with one reception for three yards while playing 58% of the snaps last week in a 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

What can daily Fantasy football players expect from Robinson against the Colts this week in just a nine-game main slate when forming Week 16 NFL DFS lineups, and which other options in the NFL DFS player pool can you trust?

One of McClure's top Sunday NFL DFS picks for Week 16 is Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (groin) missed last week but the Seahawks still escaped with a last-second 20-17 win over the Eagles with Drew Lock at quarterback. Early reports indicate Smith could be on track to start this weekend, but Metcalf still had a successful week with Lock. The 26-year-old led the offense in receptions (five) and receiving yards (78) last week, proving he's a worthy NFL DFS option regardless of the quarterback.

Metcalf leads the Seahawks in receptions (56), receiving yards (942) and receiving touchdowns (seven) this season. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound specimen is a physical freak who also possesses breakaway speed. Metcalf hit a top speed of 22.3 mph on a 73-yard touchdown reception from Smith this season in Week 13, which was the fastest speed at the time of any ball carrier this year. Seattle plays the Titans, who have allowed a touchdown to the opposing team's WR1 in two of the last three games with those top receiving options averaging 82.7 receiving yards per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears receiver DJ Moore at $6,900 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Moore is averaging 82.5 receiving yards over his last four games since Justin Fields returned from injury. He has three total touchdowns over his last four games and has at least eight targets in each of the last four contests as Fields' clear favorite option in the passing attack.

Moore is 70 yards away from setting a career-high in receiving yards as he's already posted his fourth season of at least 1,100 yards over his last five years. The 26-year-old currently has his most yards per game over his career at 80.2 yards per contest and that number increases to 91.2 yards per game in which Fields played. The Bears are playing the Cardinals, who are allowing the second most points per game (26.9), as Moore will likely find himself in positive matchups throughout the contest. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

