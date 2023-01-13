For much of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a bend-but-don't-break defense. Still, they have given up the seventh-most rushing yards in the red zone this season (263). Even though they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, running back Austin Ekeler could take advantage of one of the Jaguars' key weaknesses and produce for NFL DFS lineups. Ekeler finished the regular season with the most red zone rushing yards among all running backs (185) and had an incredible 50% touch rate, giving him one of the top NFL DFS matchups regardless of opponent. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Wild Card slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Wild Card matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Saturday is Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Engram showed flashes of brilliance with the Giants, putting up big numbers as a rookie in 2017 (64-722-6) and making the Pro Bowl in 2020. However, he also missed 16 games in five seasons and the Giants ultimately let him walk in free agency, where he bet on himself with a one-year, $9 million deal.

This season, Engram set new career-highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). He also caught four touchdown passes and had a pair of 100-yard receiving days in the month of December to help the Jaguars rattle off five consecutive wins to make the NFL playoff bracket. Now, he'll take on a Chargers defense that ranked 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Over the last three weeks, Walker has put up 354 rushing yards on 78 carries. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards overall this season (1,321), but they have managed to give up 11 rushing touchdowns.

Walker tied with five other running backs for the third-most red zone touches (44) this season. However, he had the second-most rushing yards inside the 20 at 149 to go with seven touchdowns. Although 49ers opponents finished with the fewest red zone rushing attempts this season (54), they gave up the sixth-most yards per carry average (3.1). An offensive explosion shouldn't be the expectation from Seattle, but Walker still has the potential to be productive in a tough wild card matchup. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.