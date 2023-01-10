San Francisco 49ers fans likely never thought they would be watching rookie quarterback Brock Purdy march them into the NFL playoff bracket. However, after leading his team to six consecutive wins to close out the regular season, could the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft be a viable quarterback option in NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card matchups? He'll face the Seattle Seahawks for the second time after he completed 65.3% of his passes for 217 yards and two scores against them in Week 15. Should Purdy anchor your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Wild Card action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Saturday is Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Engram finished the regular season with career-highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). He had just four catches for 27 yards in Week 18 against Tennessee, but when he played the Titans in Week 14, he caught 11-of-15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Engram will be looking for a similar flip in production on Saturday after he had just one catch for nine yards the first time the Jags played the Chargers. The Bolts haven't been challenged by strong quarterback/tight end combinations over the last third of the season, but Los Angeles's defense has been vulnerable to the position. This year, opposing tight ends have racked up 874 yards and five touchdowns against the Chargers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Walker was critical in Seattle's Week 18 win against the Los Angeles Rams, posting 114 rushing yards on 29 carries. Since taking over as the Seahawks' starting running back in Week 6, he has 904 yards and eight touchdowns on 205 carries.

The 49ers' defense wasn't tested in Week 18 against an Arizona Cardinals team that had all but moved on to the offseason. The week before against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco saw running back Josh Jacobs put up four yards per carry and a touchdown, as the 49ers allowed a total of 135 rushing yards in an overtime win. See who else to pick here.

