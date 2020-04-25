NFL Draft 2020 how to watch: Start time for Rounds 4-7 on Day 3, live stream, TV channel, and more
The NFL Draft will be fully virtual this year, and here's how you can watch
The 2020 NFL Draft has gone surprisingly smooth. After weeks of buildup from those concerned that the virtual draft would all but fall apart, both Days 1 and 2 came and went without a blip. Honestly, some have even said they prefer the virtual draft as the pace has been faster and more consistent.
While the draft selection process will be different, the format remains the same. Teams were allotted 10 minutes in Round 1 and seven minutes in Rounds 2 and 3. Finally, for Saturday's action they will be allotted five minutes in Rounds 4 through 7.
ESPN, NFL Network and ABC will simulcast the final day of the draft. The draft telecasts will originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, studios and a majority of the analysts and reporters will contribute from at-home studios.
Here's how you can watch the 2020 NFL Draft on TV and on live stream:
Television
Saturday, April 25 (12-7 p.m. ET)
Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Live stream
FuboTV (try for free)
You can also catch coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com.
Radio
SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio will provide coverage of the draft.
