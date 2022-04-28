Thursday, April 28 is one of the biggest nights in the NFL: Round 1 of the draft. It is a night where fans still have hope for their teams, players stand on the podium as their dreams come true and experts are breaking down each selection and how well it will help the team.

Round 1 kicks off three days of nonstop football content and marks the first introduction players have with their teams. To make a good first impression, players often spend a lot of time and effort deciding what outfit to wear. Fashion is under the spotlight and the players do not disappoint.

This year, players brought out diamond chains, championship rings, expensive watches and more.

Here are a look at some of the best looks of the night:

Why have one chain with your nickname on it, when you can have two? Cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner's marketing is strong, with the "Sauce" chain and the sauce bottle chain.

Gardner said, "You can never have too much sauce." No arguments here.

I appreciate a bold suit choice and former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis wore his old colors on the NFL Draft carpet. The black suit had a red diagonal stripe down the front and Davis accessorized with a chain, a watch and his championship ring that he was showing off.

Another Georgia Football alum, Nakobe Dean, also showed off his championship ring on the red carpet. Dean is also my early pick for best dressed of the night. The pink suit, along with the white buckle details were enough to put him on the best dressed list, but the two-toned hat pushes the linebacker even further up.

This neon green/yellow color is a difficult one to pull off, but I don't hate it on Jermaine Johnson II. The Y2K inspired glasses and the black pants and shirt to tone down the suit jacket pull the outfit together.

The no-socks look has been popular in men's fashion for some time now and is a theme on the NFL Draft red carpet and Johnson has jumped on that trend.

If I had to describe Jameson Williams' look in one word, it would be "clean." It doesn't have any bold prints or crazy colors, but the classic red, along with the perfect fit, the chain and the matching sneakers makes this a standout fit at the draft.

Kayvon Thibodeaux said he would be the best dressed at the NFL Draft and came out with a Dolce & Gabbana suit and shoes from Italy. Thibodeaux gave credit to the designers for helping with his suit. I would describe his suit as "classy with flair."

2022 NFL Draft hats now available

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Get official NFL Draft 59FIFTY fitted and adjustable hats now and rep your team's fandom. Watch your team's future unfold, and look stylish doing it, by shopping here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.